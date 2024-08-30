Bollinger gets $7.6M mod to unmanned MCM vessel contract

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, La., has been awarded a $7,677,970 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6305) to exercise options for Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicles (MCM USV) engineering support.

Work will be performed in Lockport (37%); Portsmouth, Va. (34%); Dallas, Texas (14%); Slidell, La.(10%); Orrville, Ohio (3%); and Hudson, Wisc. (2%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bollinger was first awarded the contract to build the MCM USV program in April 2022. The MCM USV is an autonomous vessel capable of supporting minesweeping, mine hunting, and mine neutralization missions. Naval mines present a significant threat to U.S. naval operations and to U.S. and allied shipping in coastal waters, continental shelf waters, port approaches, and straits.

The MCM USV program is key to replacing capabilities currently being undertaken by the soon to be retired MCM-1 class Mine Countermeasures Ships and MH-53E helicopters.