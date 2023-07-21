Biden at Philly Shipyard for GLDD subsea rock installer steel cut Written by Nick Blenkey









President Joe Biden visited Philly Shipyard, Thursday, as the yard and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD) celebrated the cutting of first steel for the first Jones Act-compliant subsea rock installer vessel (SRIV).

“Today is a monumental day in the history of Philly Shipyard,” said Philly Shipyard president and CEO, Steinar Nerbovik. “Over the past several years, we have made a conscious effort to pivot toward a more diversified order backlog. Philly Shipyard is proud to contribute to the delivery of a vessel which will be essential in achieving the nation’s offshore wind targets.”

“We are pleased to be partnering with Philly Shipyard and look forward to continuing our collaborative working relationship during the construction of this first U.S. rock installation vessel,” said GLDD CEO Lasse Petterson in remarks where he revealed the name of subsea rock installer — Acadia —for the first time. “We are pleased to get construction started as Great Lakes has already won contracts for this Jones Act compliant vessel.”

“With our investment into offshore wind, we are also helping achieve the administration’s goal of creating American jobs in this new power generation market,” continued Petterson. “The Acadia will provide employment for U.S. union crews including at the steel mills producing the steel for the vessel, at the quarries producing the rock, at the ports and facilities loading our vessel, and the marine crews operating the vessel. This market will continue to grow, and we are pleased to be one of the leaders in the U.S. maritime industry investing in offshore wind.”

Emphasizing the significance of U.S. wind, @POTUS visit to @PhillyShipyard honors the unwavering commitment of domestic shipbuilders! Let's celebrate their dedication to national security and the importance of keeping our wind projects U.S. built! ⚓️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l6gQh2VQV0 — SCA (@ShipbuildersUSA) July 20, 2023

SUPPORT FOR JONES ACT

Introduced by Philly Shipyard Welder Apprentice Emily Andrewson, President Biden gave an address in which he underscored his support for the Jones Act and for the job-creating benefits of offshore wind development.

Here’s a little of what he said:

“Look, some folks may not know there was a law in 1920 called the Jones Act that was passed. (Applause.) It says ships traveling between U.S. ports have to be American-built, American-owned, and have American crews. But there are some content to rely on ships built overseas without American crews to operate them.

“Again, not on my watch.” (Applause.)

“We’re strengthening American shipbuilding, supporting good union jobs, and bringing offshore wind supply chains back home.“