BAE Systems Jacksonville wins $108.5M The Sullivans contract

BAE Systems – Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a $108,569,670 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of the USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) fiscal 2025 Docking Selected Restricted Availability.

Commissioned in 1997, USS The Sullivans (DDG-68) is the second U.S, Navy ship to be named for the five Sullivan brothers–George, Francis, Joseph, Madison, and Albert Sullivan, aged 20 to 27–who died when their ship, USS Juneau, was sunk by a Japanese submarine in November 1942 in the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. This was the greatest military loss by any one American family during World War II.

The scope of the work to be done by BAE Jacksonville includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $110,360,140.

Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2027. The contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4421)