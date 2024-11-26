BAE San Diego wins $212M USS Green Bay contract

BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $212,116,278 firm-fixed-price contract fo the FY 2025 docking selected restricted availabilty (DSRA) of USS Green Bay (LPD 20).

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $238,814,885.

Built at Avondale Shipyards and commissioned in 2009, USS Green Bay is a San Antonio Class ampibious transport dock.

The scope of the contract includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by October 2026.

The contract was competitively solicited using full and open competition via the SAM website, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4411).