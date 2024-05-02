BAE Norfolk wins $87 million USS Carter Hall contract

BAE Systems – Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, Va., has been awarded a $87,284,916 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization, and repair of USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) fiscal 2024 docking selected restricted availability. Awarded by Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), the contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $92 million.

The competitively-awarded contract, for which NAVSEA received three offers will see the Norfolk-homeported dock landing ship undergo a year of restorative work. BAE Systems will begin working aboard the 610-foot-long ship in July 2024, performing a combination of maintenance and preservation work on the ship’s hull, its internal fuel and ballast tanks, and the engineering plant.

“Our team looks forward to working with the Navy to perform the substantial sustainment work necessary to ensure the Carter Hall remains a highly capable amphibious combatant ship,” said David M. Thomas, Jr., vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair.

USS Carter Hall recently returned to its homeport following an eight-month overseas deployment. It was commissioned in September 1995, and is currently the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. The ship is designed to carry 420 sailors and up to 500 Marines.

BAE Systems’ Norfolk shipyard employs about 1,000 people and has multiple subcontractor partners to assist in ship repair work.