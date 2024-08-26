BAE Jacksonville gets $26.2M mod to LCS 29 contract

BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., has been awarded a $26,225,607 cost-plus-award-fee modification to exercise an option to a previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-2320) for the accomplishment of a post shakedown availability (PSA). The PSA is for one Freedom variant littoral combat ship (LCS 29).

Work will be performed in Mayport, Florida, and is expected to complete February 2026. Fiscal 2024 Shipbuilding and Conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,911,885 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington D.C., is the contracting activity.

Located two miles from the Atlantic Ocean, at the intersection of the St. Johns River and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, BAE Systems Jacksonville Ship Repair is currently undergoing a modernization that will see a new Pearlson Shiplift and land-level repair complex expand the shipyard’s docking capacity by 300% when completed in 2025..