Austal USA wins T-AGOS contract with $3 billion plus potential

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., has been awarded a $113,906,029 NAVSEA contract for the detail design and construction of the lead T-AGOS 25 Class Auxiliary General Ocean Surveillance Ship.

The contract includes options for detail design and construction of up to seven T-AGOS 25 class ships, taking its potential value of $3.195 billion.

The 110 meter steel small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) T-AGOS 25 ships, operated by United States Military Sealift Command (MSC), are larger and faster than the current T-AGOS vessels that support the anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission of the commanders of the Atlantic and Pacific Fleets by providing a platform capable of passive and active anti-submarine acoustic surveillance. T-AGOS vessels support the Navy’s Integrated Undersea Surveillance System (IUSS) by gathering underwater acoustical data using Surveillance Towed-Array Sensor System (SURTASS) equipment.

As prime contractor for the contract, Austal USA is teaming with L3Harris Technologies, Noise Control Engineering, TAI Engineering, and Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors to deliver the TAGOS-25 program, from the company’s new steel shipbuilding facility in Mobile, Alabama.

“The Austal USA team is excited to support the U.S. Navy with this critical program. We have enjoyed our long partnership with the Navy in delivering aluminum ships and we are honored to continue that relationship in delivering high-quality steel ships on schedule and on budget,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said. “This contract award was enabled by our continual focus on our people and our facilities. The Austal USA workforce is proud of our role in providing for the nation’s defense by delivering these ships to the Navy.”

“As the electronic and propulsion systems integrator, we’re excited to be a partner on the Austal USA team to develop the next class of TAGOS ocean surveillance ships,” said Anthony Nigara, President, Maritime, L3Harris. “Our strong partnership with Austal reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced, surveillance-capable platforms to meet the U.S. Navy’s mission requirements.”

GROWING STEEL SHIPBUILDING PORTFOLIO

Paddy Gregg, CEO of Austal USA’s parent, Austal Limited [ASX:ASB] noted that the T-AGOS contract adds to Austal USA’s growing portfolio of steel shipbuilding programs and is a further demonstration of the U.S. Government’s trust in Austal USA’s capabilities.

“The T-AGOS contract is a clear acknowledgment of Austal’s capabilities in steel naval shipbuilding, that includes the Navy’s Towing, Salvage and Rescue (T-ATS) ships, an Auxiliary Floating Drydock Medium (AFDM), and the US Coast Guards’ Offshore Patrol Cutters,” said Gregg. “These four steel naval shipbuilding projects, and our continuing successful delivery of the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship and Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transport programs, are positioning Austal USA exceptionally well to meet the growing demands of the US Navy and Coast Guard,” Mr Gregg said.