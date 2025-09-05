Austal USA and Master Boat partner up

Two Alabama-based shipbuilders, Austal USA and Master Boat Builders Inc. have entered into a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic outsourcing partnership designed to expand U.S. shipbuilding capacity by increasing the ability of proven, regional shipyards to take on large, complex programs for the U.S. government. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the domestic maritime industrial base and supporting the Trump Administration’s call for innovative approaches to accelerate delivery of essential platforms.

Under the MOU, the companies will collaborate on current programs under contract to Austal USA as well as collaborating on future efforts, enabling greater flexibility to meet evolving fleet requirements. By distributing work across complementary facilities, Austal USA and Master Boat aim to reduce bottlenecks, shorten production schedules, and create surge capacity for future demand. The companies also intend to co-invest in workforce development initiatives.

“This partnership is about expanding the shipbuilding industrial base in Alabama and the Gulf Coast,” said Michelle Kruger, Austal USA President. “By aligning with Master Boat, a proven partner and quality shipbuilder, we can scale production, reduce schedule risk, strengthen supply chains, and deliver for the U.S. government while investing in American skilled workers and suppliers.”

”Shipyards like ours can and should be a force multiplier for the U.S. maritime defense industrial base,” said Garrett Rice, president, Master Boat Builders. “Teaming up with Austal USA, we’ll add much-needed capacity and help get critical vessels delivered on time and on budget, contributing to a stronger, more resilient shipbuilding sector.”

All activities conducted under the MOU will adhere to Austal USA’s specifications and U.S. government standards, including rigorous quality assurance, appropriate cybersecurity controls, export-compliance requirements, and applicable Buy American provisions.