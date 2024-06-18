Alabama Shipyard wins $11.4 million USNS Kanawha contract

USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), one of the Military Sealift Command fleet oilers that has been deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in the Red Sea, is headed for Alabama Shipyard LLC, Mobile, Ala., for some TLC. The shipyard has been awarded an $11,339,193 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220524C4220) for a 106-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of the Kanawha.

USNS Kanawha is the tenth ship in the Henry J. Kaiser-class of fleet oilers. Laid down by Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans in1989, she entered service with the Military Sealift Command on December 6, 1991.

The contract awarded Alabama Shipyard includes a base work package and four unexercised options for additional work and time that if exercised, would increase its cumulative value to $11,807,789.

Work will be performed in Mobile, beginning August 31, 2024, and is expected to be completed by December 14, 2024.

The contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via sam.gov and five offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220524C4220).

Established in 2019, Alabama Shipyard is a provider of ship maintenance, repair, overhaul, conversion, and shipbreaking services on the Gulf Coast. Operations began with a team of eight and quickly grew to over 200 industry professionals, bringing the 107-year-old shipyard back to life and into the 21st century. Situated at the mouth of the Mobile River, 35 nautical miles from the Gulf of Mexico, the sprawling 423-acre facility offers unobstructed, deep-water access, three full-service piers; five deep-water berths; one of the largest floating dry docks in the U.S. (787 ft (240m) 46,400 lift capacity); and some of the largest cranes in terms of marine lifting capacity in the industry. From complex conversion projects to “quick-turn” emergency repairs, the Alabama Shipyard team safely delivers high-quality workmanship, on-time, and on budget.