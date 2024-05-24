Ship Repair USA: Green retrofit design and installation processes

Ship repair yards worldwide are entering a new era due in large part to sustainability efforts and decarbonization goals. To ease yards into this transition are a variety of technologies and equipment that can be utilized during the vessel retrofitting process.

Outlining what’s available and what yards should know about green retrofits in today’s market, Craig Gundry, president of Cormorant Maritime Projects—will be speaking at Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA on June 11 in New Orleans, La.’s French Quarter.

Gundry will also go over:

How to ease the integration of green technologies.

How to optimize installation methods.

Enhancing CII ratings.

Innovations in shipyard safety and efficiency.

Meet Craig Gundry

Gundry is a distinguished graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy (King’s Point) with 21 years of experience in the maritime industry. As president of Hollywood, Fla.-based Cormorant Maritime Projects, he leads the company’s innovative efforts in integrating artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency without compromising quality control on all projects, including green technology retrofits on vessels.

Throughout his career, Gundry has excelled in hybrid roles encompassing operations, business development, international government consultation, and project management. His extensive experience has been pivotal in guiding both U.S. and international organizations towards successful establishment and expansion in the Caribbean and Americas.

For the past 12 years, Gundry has primarily been engaged in assisting shipowners, operators, shipyards, and other related organizations to implement green technologies. His expertise includes leading the retrofit design and installation processes for fuel conversions, exhaust gas mitigation systems (scrubbers), ballast water treatment projects, green machinery application in shipyards, and equipment retrofits on vessels which significantly reduces energy consumption.

Ship Repair USA

This second annual event follows a successful first conference last year, where nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers, and other specialists.

The agenda will focus on advances in techniques and management practices, meeting environmental and economic goals, proven ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive, case studies on repowers, and more.

Day two of the event will welcome back programming from the Military Sealift Command on how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things. SNAME, an internationally recognized non-profit, professional society of individual members serving the maritime and offshore industries and their suppliers, will also return this year as a partner sponsor.

A cocktail reception and other networking opportunities will be incorporated into the agenda, as well.

“Ship Repair USA 2024 was a huge success and we’re confident we can produce an even better conference in 2025,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “With our continued program collaboration with MSC, and SNAME partnership, we will, once again, deliver an exceptional experience for senior-level maritime professionals in the ship repair market.”

Registration for the event is now open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into this year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

