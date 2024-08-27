Laborde completes first OSV repower project

Covington, La., headquartered engine and genset distributor Laborde Products recently helped with the successful repowering of the M/V Mary Cheramie, marking the company’s first Offshore Supply Vessel (OSV) repower project.

The vessel, owned by Cheramie Marine of Larose, La., has been upgraded with two Mitsubishi Tier 3 S12R engines, each producing 1,260 HP at 1,600 RPM. These new engines replace the older Caterpillar 3512 units. With their fully mechanical design, the Mitsubishi engines simplify maintenance and operation, while also reducing emissions.

The project was executed at Superior Shipyard in Golden Meadow, La., with the goal of enhancing the vessel’s capabilities and reliability.

“Laborde Products‘ customer service, from the initial discussions about repowering the M/V Mary Cheramie to the completion of the installation, has been excellent,” said Max Cheramie, vice president for Cheramie Marine. “Bradley Matte demonstrated deep knowledge of the engines we needed and the necessary retrofits for the installation. Michael Murzi and his team were there at every step, answering all our questions and ensuring the engines were perfectly suited for the M/V Mary Cheramie. It was a relief to work with a company that was so hands-on throughout the entire process. Laborde Products made the installation smooth and seamless from start to finish.”

“This project is a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise,” said Brian Laborde, president and CEO at Laborde Products. “We are proud to bring this level of innovation and quality to the marine industry, helping our clients achieve greater operational success.”

