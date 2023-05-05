Ship Repair USA: What’s important and what’s not on ship repair contracts?

The many vessels that traverse U.S. waters—both inland and coastal—require significant financial investment at the time of construction and during their lifecycles. The contracts that govern the construction and subsequent maintenance and repair of these vessels often have millions of dollars at stake.

To discuss the significant consequences if something were to go wrong, Chris Ulfers, partner in the Maritime Practice Group of Jones Walker, will go over the important aspects of vessel construction and ship repair contracts at the inaugural Ship Repair USA event in New Orleans, La., on June 20. During his presentation, Ulfers will also outline key concepts that should be addressed from the perspective of both the shipyard and the vessel owner.

Meet Chris Ulfers

Ulfers focuses his practice on maritime law and regularly advises and represents clients in maritime, regulatory, and commercial matters. He has extensive experience in marine finance and the negotiation and drafting of a wide variety of maritime contracts, including vessel purchase and sale agreements, bareboat and time charters, master and spot towage agreements, master service agreements, barge fleeting and mooring agreements, marine-related access agreements, terminal agreements, and ship repair contracts.

Ulfers also has experience handling a variety of commercial disputes in the maritime, energy, and other industries, including issues related to insurance coverage, indemnity disputes, construction litigation, maritime lien disputes, vessel seizures and attachments, maritime and aviation personal-injury cases, property damage cases, and vessel collisions and allisions.

Registration for Ship Repair USA is open, with rates increasing on June 2.

Ship Repair USA

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It will be a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command, with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more. The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME) has also partnered with the event.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

Sponsorships available

Sponsorships for the event are still available.Ship Repair USA sponsorship packages offer branded sessions, lead generation, custom email deployments, event tours and more. For more information, contact David Harkey at 212.620.7223 (office) or 973.563.0109 (cell) or [email protected].

As of now, the following companies are Ship Repair USA sponsors: