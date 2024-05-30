Ship Repair USA to feature panel on yard challenges and solutions Written by Heather Ervin









Every sector of the maritime industry has its own set of challenges, including ship repair yards. To go over those challenges—and how to overcome them—will be a panel of ship repair and technology executives on June 11 at Ship Repair USA in New Orleans, La.

Morgan Fanberg will moderate the panel.

Moderated by Morgan Fanberg, CEO of naval architecture firm Glosten, the panel will include Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine; Lane Richards, vice president of service sales at Everett Ship Repair; and Patrick Roberts, vice president of sales and operations for SSI USA.

This panel will delve into the critical challenges and cutting-edge solutions in ship repair, covering topics such as balancing cost, time, and quality, the impact of technological advances, addressing skilled labor shortages, and ensuring environmental compliance. The discussion will also highlight the role of software in overcoming repair challenges, the importance of seamless integration and collaboration, evolving customer expectations, and future industry trends.

Ship Repair USA

This second annual event follows a successful first conference last year, where nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers, and other specialists.

Ted Williams of Senesco Marine.

The agenda will focus on advances in techniques and management practices, meeting environmental and economic goals, proven ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive, case studies on repowers, and more.

Day two of the event will welcome back programming from the Military Sealift Command on how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things. SNAME, an internationally recognized non-profit, professional society of individual members serving the maritime and offshore industries and their suppliers, will also return this year as a partner sponsor.

A cocktail reception and other networking opportunities will be incorporated into the agenda, as well.

Patrick Roberts of SSI USA.

“Ship Repair USA 2024 was a huge success and we’re confident we can produce an even better conference in 2025,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “With our continued program collaboration with MSC, and SNAME partnership, we will, once again, deliver an exceptional experience for senior-level maritime professionals in the ship repair market.”

Registration for the event is now open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into this year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

