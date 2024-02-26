Ship Repair USA returns to New Orleans for a second year Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA conference is returning to New Orleans at a new location on June 11-12 in the French Quarter. This second annual event follows a successful first conference last year, where nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers and other specialists.

The agenda is currently being finalized and will be announced soon, however, programming will focus on advances in techniques and management practices, meeting environmental and economic goals, proven ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive, case studies on repowers, and more.

Day two of the event will welcome back programming from the Military Sealift Command on how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things.

A cocktail reception and other networking opportunities will be incorporated into the agenda, as well.

“The feedback for Ship Repair USA has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “The program, the speakers, the sponsors, our program collaboration with MSC, and our partnership with SNAME attracted an audience of senior-level executives, and we delivered an exceptional experience for all involved. We’re proud that Marine Log can add a third high-level conference alongside TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges) and Ferries.”

Registration for the event is now open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into this year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”