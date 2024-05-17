Ship Repair USA: Refitting a vessel for crew comfort

Crew safety and comfort are more important than ever. It has become critical to understand how a living environment can impact crew retention and performance. That’s why vessel refits or renovations should include design and engineering that can improve safety, productivity, job satisfaction and the overall wellbeing of crews working at sea.

To go into more detail on this issue, Jayne Russell, director – business development, interior design, with Crowley—will be speaking at Marine Log’s Ship Repair USA on June 11 in New Orleans, La.’s French Quarter.

Russell will also go over:

Why it might be time to update your crew accommodations for crew comfort.

How proper planning before the layup period will save you time and money.

How to write clear interior specs for the shipyard to achieve the best outcome.

Russell brings over 25 years of experience in marine operations to create innovative interior designs for Crowley and other vessel owners. Her Interior Design Solutions team has working knowledge of USCG and IMO regulations, with a focus on durable and sustainable marine interior products.

Ship Repair USA

This second annual event follows a successful first conference last year, where nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers, and other specialists.

The agenda will focus on advances in techniques and management practices, meeting environmental and economic goals, proven ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive, case studies on repowers, and more.

Day two of the event will welcome back programming from the Military Sealift Command on how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things. SNAME, an internationally recognized non-profit, professional society of individual members serving the maritime and offshore industries and their suppliers, will also return this year as a partner sponsor.

A cocktail reception and other networking opportunities will be incorporated into the agenda, as well.

“Ship Repair USA 2024 was a huge success and we’re confident we can produce an even better conference in 2025,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “With our continued program collaboration with MSC, and SNAME partnership, we will, once again, deliver an exceptional experience for senior-level maritime professionals in the ship repair market.”

Registration for the event is now open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into this year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

