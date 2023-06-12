Ship Repair USA: Where to find funding for repair yard upgrades Written by Heather Ervin









Shipyards are forever looking for ways to find more money for updates, upgrades and new features that will make the shipbuilding and repair process more efficient and cost-effective, and this is especially true with smaller ship repair yards.

In a panel presentation on June 20 at Ship Repair USA next week in New Orleans, Dave Matsuda, director of the Small Shipyard Grant Coalition will lead a discussion on how these yards can access grant funding opportunities and more. Other panelists include Todd Hiller, P.E., director and naval architect with the U.S. Maritime Administration’s Office of Shipyards & Marine Engineering (who will help answer questions during the Q&A); Robert Zadkovich, vice president of business development with The Great Lakes Towing Company; and Scott Alger, international sales director – Asia & Oceania, with Marine Travelift.

The panelists will also go over specific examples of successful projects and shipyard experiences, a rundown on federal programs that impact shipyard modernization, and info on the MARAD Small Shipyard Grant Program and the Small Shipyard Grant Coalition for ways to win grants and more.

Ship Repair USA

Ship Repair USA is the only ship repair event in North America that brings together shipyards, ship repair facilities, owner/operators, suppliers and others. It is a sister show to Marine Log FERRIES and TTB (Tugs, Towboats & Barges). The event will include a several topics hosted by the Military Sealift Command, with a special focus on smaller shipyards and repair yards for its commercial business and will go over ship repair contracting, planning projections and more. The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME) has also partnered with the event.

The conference includes an expo where you can discover products and services to help you put your plans into action.

As of now, the following companies are Ship Repair USA sponsors: