Ship Repair USA: Corrosion protection strategies for longevity and reliability Written by Heather Ervin









Ships and assets operating in or near seawater are subjected to one of the most corrosive environments for steel-based structures. Even though marine epoxies have been used for decades, they have also demonstrated their limited corrosion protection capability below and above seawater. The highly corrosive seawater electrolytes when coupled with damaging UV from the sun and other acidic elements has proven challenging to almost all epoxy-based corrosion protection coatings.

In his presentation, Dr. Kevin Chung, founder of AI Technology Inc., Princeton Junction, N.J., will be presenting data of corrosion protection of steel with traditional epoxy coatings using a new coating technology at Ship Repair USA on June 11 in New Orleans, La.

Chung will also highlight:

The first field applicable 100% PVDF coating for marine and naval asset corrosion protection.

How this technology is applicable to ship repairs or top coatings.

UV resistant and UV blocking as a top coating, and more.

Meet the Speaker

Dr. Kevin Chung

Chung founded AI Technology Inc. (AIT) in 1981. He obtained his BA in physics and Ph.D. in material sciences from Rutgers University.

AIT is best known for its pioneering adhesive and coating in protecting semiconductors, microelectronics and electronic devices from stress and corrosion failures. With more than 100,000 square feet manufacturing and R&D facilities in New Jersey, AIT provides unique and innovative materials solutions for electronic industries across the globe.

With more than 30 U.S. patents and patent-pending material technologies, Chung is leading AIT in meeting some of the most challenging problems in protecting corrosion and stress related issues for both electronics and industrial environments.

Ship Repair USA

This second annual event follows a successful first conference last year, where nearly 250 attendees from across the spectrum of yards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers, and other specialists.

The agenda will focus on advances in techniques and management practices, meeting environmental and economic goals, proven ways to keep vessels compliant and competitive, case studies on repowers, and more.

Day two of the event will welcome back programming from the Military Sealift Command on how ship repair yards, especially smaller ones, can access its commercial repair work needs among other things. SNAME, an internationally recognized non-profit, professional society of individual members serving the maritime and offshore industries and their suppliers, will also return this year as a partner sponsor.

A cocktail reception and other networking opportunities will be incorporated into the agenda, as well.

“Ship Repair USA 2024 was a huge success and we’re confident we can produce an even better conference in 2025,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “With our continued program collaboration with MSC, and SNAME partnership, we will, once again, deliver an exceptional experience for senior-level maritime professionals in the ship repair market.”

Registration for the event is now open in addition to sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities.

“I am excited to see how Ship Repair USA evolves as we take the advice of our attendees and our own expertise into this year and beyond,” says Heather Ervin, editor in chief of Marine Log. “We always want the industry to be involved in our programming and networking ideas since this event is truly for them.”

The Society of Naval Architects & Marine Engineers (SNAME); Core Resources Group; Bardex Corporation; AEGIR; Alabama Shipyard; Bergen Marine Systems; World Wide Metric; Bayonne Dry Dock; Integrity Staffing Services; W&O Supply; Bay Ship & Yacht Co.; All American Paint / Carboline; LGH; SSI; AiT Coatings; Conrad Shipyard; Crowley; Elliott Bay Design Group; EMS Marcon; Gulf Copper; LeBlanc & Associates LLC; PPG; Rigidized Metals; Separator Spares & Equipment; Sewart; The Brass Works Inc.; Tnemec; Tork Systems; CMP Global; Transport Products and Service Enterprises Inc.