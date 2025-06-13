Ship Repair USA 2025 draws industry leaders to New Orleans Written by Heather Ervin









Marine Log held its third annual Ship Repair USA 2025 conference just off Bourbon Street in New Orleans on June 10–11, once again attracting attendees from across the spectrum of shipyards, vessel operators, maintenance providers, suppliers, and other specialists.

Ted Williams opened the event with a global comparison to U.S. shipbuilding.

As the only dedicated ship repair and maintenance event in North America, Ship Repair USA continues to deliver focused, practical programming tailored to the evolving needs of this critical sector. The 2025 event was no exception, featuring two days of in-depth panel discussions, technical sessions, and networking opportunities with leaders from across the U.S. maritime industry.

“Once again, our speakers, sponsors and attendees have helped us create another very successful Marine Log conference,” said Gary Lynch, publisher of Marine Log. “We look forward to the continued growth of Ship Repair USA as we move to Jacksonville in 2026.”

SNAME once again served as the event’s official association sponsor.

Day 1 highlights

Day one kicked off with a strong opening address from Ted Williams, president of Rhode Island-based Senesco Marine, who spoke on securing America’s maritime future through its shipbuilding efforts. The morning continued with a timely and engaging panel on the impact of tariffs and policy on U.S. shipbuilding and repair, moderated by Morgan Fanberg, CEO of Glosten, and featuring industry leaders from Master Boat Builders, Senesco Marine, and Vigor.

From Left to Right: Maija Harju (Fassmer Technical Projects), Leile Froufe (ABS), Valeria Cannon (BAE Systems), and Lena Piazza (Fairwater).

The mid-morning session, “Women at the Helm,” spotlighted the voices and strategies of women making an impact in ship repair. Panelists from BAE Systems, Fassmer Technical Projects, Fairwater, and ABS offered candid insights into leadership, career development, and fostering inclusion.

The afternoon sessions were equally packed. Ryan Patrick Woerner of Bayonne Drydock out of New Jersey discussed cost-effective maintenance strategies, followed by sessions on Navy ship repair, compliance strategies, 3D vessel scanning, and upgrading drydocking and ship transfer systems. A standout closing panel on safety and regulatory readiness featured U.S. Coast Guard participation and representatives from major U.S. shipyards and vessel operators.

Day 2 highlights

The second day began with a continental breakfast and registration, sponsored by Bay Ship & Yacht Co., before diving into an inspiring panel with SUNY Maritime cadets. Moderated by Greg Wagner, CEO of Alabama Shipyard, the “Young Maritime Hopefuls” panel offered a fresh perspective from the next generation of maritime professionals.

Greg Wagner (left), CEO of Alabama Shipyard, talks to young maritime hopefuls during Ship Repair USA.

Additional presentations explored regulatory considerations for vessel conversions and retrofits, contract protections for shipyard operations, and how interior design upgrades can improve crew well-being and retention.

The conference concluded with a tour of the Empire State VII, SUNY Maritime’s state-of-the-art training vessel and the first of the new National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMV). With limited capacity, the tour was fully booked and gave attendees a close look at a ship designed to support both mariner training and national emergency response.

As Marine Log prepares for Ship Repair USA to move to Jacksonville, Fla., on June 23-24, 2026, the success of the New Orleans event underscored the industry’s appetite for collaboration, innovation, and a dedicated space to share expertise and challenges unique to ship repair and maintenance.