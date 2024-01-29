Seatrium delivers Singapore’s first membrane-tank LNG bunkering tanker

Seatrium has delivered Singapore’s first membrane-tank LNG bunkering tanker, the Brassavola, to Mitsui O.S.K Lines (MOL) subsidiary Indah Singa Maritime Pte. Ltd. Following delivery, Brassavola will be chartered by Pavilion Energy to supply LNG bunkers in the Port of Singapore. The vessel, which is expected to commence operations this month, will also be deployed by TotalEnergies Marine Fuels to serve its customers under a long-term agreement with Pavilion Energy.

Built in Singapore to a proprietary design by Seatrium’s Norwegian subsidiary LMG Marin, Brassavola measures 116.5 meters in length and 22.0 meters in width and offers a bunkering rate of up to 2,000 cubic meters per hour. It features mass flow metering and online gas chromatograph systems, for improved bunkering turnover and enhanced operational efficiency. It features dual fuel engines enabling it to operate on LNG itself.

Seatrium says that the vessel’s advanced reliquefaction technology enables more efficient boil-off gas management, reducing carbon emissions while its two GTT Mark III Flex membrane tanks have characteristics that include lower internal pressure, temperature and boil-off rate, enabling greater tank durability, safer fuel transfer operations and reduced cargo loss through evaporation. The twin membrane tanks are optimized to be lighter and space-saving to allow for a larger cargo carrying capacity and greater fuel efficiency during transportation.

“We are delighted to achieve the successful delivery of Brassavola with our strategic partners at Pavilion Energy and Seatrium,” said MOL managing executive officer Kazuya Hamazaki. “The completion of the Brassavola is a significant step forward in transitioning towards the use of cleaner and decarbonized fuels like LNG in Singapore. We look forward to seeing Brassavola in operations very soon, setting new standards in LNG bunkering and further strengthening Singapore’s position as a global LNG bunkering hub.”

“The delivery of Singapore’s first membrane-tank LNG bunkering tanker, Brassavola, represents a transformative step for Pavilion Energy’s decarbonization journey, and paves the way for a more sustainable maritime industry. We are pleased to be working with our strategic partners to reach this milestone and look forward to commencing the vessel’s operations,” said Malcolm Lim, division head of the Singapore Hub at Pavilion Energy. “Brassavola complements our global LNG bunker supply network and reinforces our commitment to provide customers with cleaner marine bunkering solutions.”

Louise Tricoire, vice president of TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, said, “We are thrilled to receive the Brassavola, which will enable us to commence the supply of marine LNG to our customers in Singapore. The Brassavola plays an important part in our global LNG bunker strategy and in our ambition to help the shipping industry decarbonise using a range of low- carbon fuels. Her arrival will complement our current LNG bunker services in the European hubs of Rotterdam and Marseille, as we take our LNG bunker expertise into new markets.”

“The completion of this LNG bunker vessel with zero lost-time incident sreinforces our track record in cleaner energy solutions that support the global energy transition,” said William Gu, executive vice president of Seatrium Oil & Gas (International). “We are proud to play a significant role in advancing Singapore’s maritime decarbonization ambitions and look forward to the Brassavola contributing to this cause.”