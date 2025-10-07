NSRP selects three R&D projects for $6.2M in awards

The Executive Control Board of the National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP) has selected a new round of R&D projects for award, as part of the program’s continuing mission to employ a unique collaborative framework to research, develop, mature, and implement industry- relevant shipbuilding and sustainment technologies and processes, improving efficiency across the U.S. shipyard industrial base and meeting future demand.

The three R&D projects, valued at over $6.2M in government funding and industry cost share, were among those proposed in response to a Research Announcement issued on April 9, 2025. Abbreviated descriptions follow; prime contractors are listed first and noted in bold text:

Installation of a DTS system on Navy vessel for electrical plant monitoring

RSL Fiber Systems LLC, Austal USA, AP Sensing, PSU ARL, AIT, NAVSEA 05Z33 SUPSHIP GC, NSWC DD

Duration: 12 Months

Objective:

Leveraging a prior project, this R&D project will install a test Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) technology system on an in-service ship to monitor the switchboards in real-time. The system installed will give the ship’s personnel hands-on experience using the DTS and will provide the project team with valuable feedback on any modification required before a DTS system configuration is finalized and qualified for full-scale implementation on naval vessels.

IMSAFE – Fire watch support proposal

Pacific Shipyards International, Fincantieri Marine Repair, PacMar Technologies, MACSEA, Fresh Consulting, Hepinstall Consulting Group

Duration: 24 Months

Objective:

This project will develop an artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML)-enabled fire watch system designed to support hot work in shipyard environments. The objective is to supplement, and eventually replace, fire watch workers with automated fire watch devices that can reliably detect and extinguish hot work fires without subjecting additional shipyard personnel to hot work hazards.

MAESTRO-Femap/Nastran full integration

MAESTRO Marine LLC, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, HII-Ingalls Shipbuilding, GD-Bath Iron Works, NSWC Carderock Division Code 651 U.S. Coast Guard Surface Forces Logistics Center Siemens Government Technologies Robert Kean – Ship Design USA

Duration: 24 Months

Objective:

This project will fully integrate the ship-centric MAESTRO structural design and optimization toolset with the modern, advanced Siemens Femap/Nastran structural modeling and analysis tools. This will enable rapid ship design and trade space exploration, which will result in more robust, survivable structures being developed under current and future U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard ship acquistions