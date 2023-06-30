NSC 10 completes builder’s sea trials

Huntington Ingall Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding division reports that NSC 10, the U.S. Coast Guard’s tenth and newest national security cutter, Calhoun (WMSL 759) has now completed builder’s sea trials The ship successfully tested propulsion and auxiliary equipment, as well as various ship systems.

“Every successful sea trial is a major accomplishment for our shipbuilders, and the NSC team has worked hard to ensure the Coast Guard receives another highly capable and advanced cutter for the fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding NSC program manager Amanda Whitaker said. “Our team will continue to prepare NSC 10 for the next set of trials and ensure that this ship will be ready to undertake the most challenging Coast Guard missions.”

The 418 x 54 feet Legend class national security cutters, all built by Ingalls, are the largest and most technologically sophisticated ships in the Coast Guard’s white-hulled patrol cutter fleet. They have a maximum speed of 28 knots, range of 12,000 nautical miles and endurance of 60- to 90-day cycles. With a large flight deck, they are capable of embarking and supporting a wide range of Coast Guard, Navy and NATO manned and unmanned aircraft.

The Coast Guard awarded fixed-price contract options to HII in December 2018 for production of the 10th and 11th NSCs. Delivery of the 10th, Calhoun, is scheduled in fiscal year 2023. Fabrication of the Coast Guard’s 11th NSC, Friedman, officially began May 11, 2021, at Ingalls.

NSC 10 is named to honor Charles L. Calhoun, the first master chief petty officer of the U.S. Coast Guard. Calhoun served in the U.S. Navy for three years during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946 as a torpedoman second class. He enlisted in the Coast Guard that same year and held varying positions of leadership over the course of his career.