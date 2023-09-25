Suez Canal Authority orders 10 RAstar 3200-W ASD tugs

Written by Nick Blenkey
Bow view of RAstar 3200-W

Suez Canal Authority order builds on the success of RAstar 3200-W platform, 20 of which are already in service worldwide. [Image: Robert Allan Ltd.]

Egypt’s South Red Sea Shipyard has awarded Vancouver, B.C., based Robert Allan Ltd. a contract for the design of ten ) RAstar 3200-W ASD tugs to be built for the Suez Canal Authority. These new vessels build on the success of the RAstar 3200-W seies of azimuthing stern drive tugs, 20 of which are already in service worldwide.

On completion of this contract, the Suez Canal Authority will own and operate over 20 Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs, all of which are high-performance ASD tugs. These new vessels will complement the existing eight Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs currently working in Egypt for commercial operators.

General arrangement RAstar 3200-W tug
Quarter bow view of SCA RAstar 3200-W
End views of RAstar 3200-W
All images: Robert Allan Ltd.
