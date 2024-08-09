EBDG’s John Waterhouse announces his retirement

John Waterhouse, a principal and founding partner of Seattle-based naval architect firm Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), has announced his retirement after an over 40 years career marked by multiple accomplishments, particularly in the passenger vessel and vehicle ferry sector.

His most recent recognition is that he has been chosen by the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) as the recipient of its prestigious David W. Taylor Medal, given annually for “Notable Achievement in Naval Architecture and/or Marine Engineering,” it was established in

1935 in honor of its namesake and first recipient, Rear Admiral David Watson Taylor, known as “the father of American ship research.”

Established in 1988, Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) emerged when three partners acquired the assets of Nickum and Spaulding Associates, Inc. (N&SA), a Seattle naval architecture firm with a sixty-year legacy in top-notch marine design that the firm, now an employee-owned organization has built upon and expanded.

Throughout his career, Waterhouse has made significant contributions to the marine industry through innovative design and engineering achievement, just a few of which he touched upon in a 2022 Marine Log CEO Spotlight.

With his signature bowtiex, he has been a familiar figure at multiple industry events, including Marine Log conferences, he is a major supporter of the organizations that shape the U.S. maritime industry, holds prominent roles in several advisory groups dedicated to advancing global maritime standards. e environment, showcasing his influence that extends far beyond national borders.

Beyond his professional endeavors, says EBDG, “John’s commitment to knowledge sharing and mentorship has been exemplary. Through technical papers, presentations, and mentorship programs at EBDG, he has nurtured the next generation of leaders, ensuring a legacy of excellence that endures beyond his tenure. He also volunteers with several organizations connected to the maritime industry including the Puget Sound Maritime Historical Society, Worldwide Ferry Safety Association and NFPA, to name a few.”

“While his presence and bowties will be fondly missed, his influence will continue to shape the maritime landscape for generations to come,” says the firm