CMA CGM takes delivery of the first of 10 new next-gen feeder vessels Written by Nick Blenkey









Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has delivered the CMA CGM Mermaid, the first in a series of ten 2,000 TEU LNG-fueled feeder vessels that, CMA CGM says, “herald a new generation of containerships.”

Said to deliver a CO2 reduction of up to 20% compared with conventionally fueled vessels of their size, they are the first ships in the CMA CGM fleet with the superstructures at the front. This placement of the bridge and accommodations ensure better aerodynamic performance and a higher loading capacity compared to a conventional architecture.

The length to beam ratio of 204 meters by 29.6 meters was chosen to improve the ships’ hydrodynamic and aerodynamic performance.

A new, almost inverted, straight bow with an integrated bow bulb also offers better hydrodynamic performance to reduce fuel consumption by 15% per trip.

The ships are each powered by a 12 MW dual-fuel MAN Energy Solutions engine. As well as LNG, they are capable of burning biogas produced from bio-waste and are convertible to operate on e-methane.

They will also be equipped with an alternator coupled to the main propulsion engine that will provide the energy needed meet their electrical requirements once at sea. The final ship in the series, set for delivery in 2025, will be fitted with a 1 MW hydrogen fuel cell will have zero emissions when berthed.

The ships were designed in collaboration with Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Hyundai Heavy Industries, with Danish engineering firm Odense Marine Technology (OMT) converting the concept into an industrial prototype

Delivered progressively between February 2024 and January 2025, the ten new feeder vessels will transport goods over short distances, mainly in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.

Between April and July, six of the series will join the Intra-Northern-Europe line to serve the Baltic and Scandinavian ports from the hubs of Hamburg and Bremerhaven. Four other ships will join the Intra-Mediterranean line between the end of September and the end of November.

Capable of carrying 45-foot containers that can be loaded on trailers, the ships will offer a more energy-efficient alternative to road transportation in Europe and the Mediterranean region.