Brandon Foy joins BHGI naval architect team

Brandon Foy, P.E., has joined Bristol, R.I., based Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) as a naval architect. He holds a master’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor’s degree in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. He is also a registered professional engineer in the District of Columbia.

Before joining BHGI, Foy was an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard and served aboard Coast Guard Cutters Hamilton and Resolute. After attending graduate school at the University of Michigan, Foy was assigned to Coast Guard Headquarters as a staff engineer at the Marine Safety Center and the Office of Standards Evaluation and Development.

Following his service in the Coast Guard, Foy became a naval architect in Washington, D.C., where he provided engineering support to the Coast Guard ship design team. Specifically, he supported the Polar Security Cutter, the Offshore Patrol Cutter, the Waterways Commerce Cutter, and other programs.

Three particular highlights include: co-authoring the report “Interim results of the propulsion motors over-torque data acquisition project onboard United States Coast Guard icebreaker Mackinaw,” which was presented at the Offshore Technology Conference in 2023, participating in ice trials aboard Mackinaw during the winters of 2021 and 2022, and observing ice model testing of an indicative Great Lakes icebreaker design in Helsinki, Finland.

BHGI, a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering, and consulting firm as been in business for more than thirty years and has produced designs to which hundreds of vessels have been built. The firm specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, articulated tug/barge units (ATBs), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks.