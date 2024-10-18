BHGI’s Beers and Wood honored with 2024 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award

Gregory Beers and Corey Wood, president and vice president, respectively, of naval architect firm Bristol Harbor Group Inc. (BHGI) in Bristol, R.I., are this year’s recipients of the 2024 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award, presented annually by the University of Michigan’s College of Engineering and Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering to recognizes alumni who demonstrate outstanding excellence, innovation, and integrity in ship design. Established in memory of Lester Rosenblatt and his father Mandell, pioneers in naval architecture, the award reflects the enduring legacy of their contributions.

Corey Wood received his BS in NAME in 1993 and Greg. Beers was right behind a BS in 1994 and MS in 1995. Beers and Wood are the founders and principles of the Bristol Harbor Group Inc., which they, and two other college friends, formed in a dorm room at the University of Michigan to design a passenger vessel. That entrepreneurial spirit drove them to incorporate Bristol Harbor Group Inc. in 1995.

Recent and current projects include the design and engineering of North America’s first LNG bunker barge and a number of tasks through an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Beers and Wood received their Rosenblatt-Michigan Awards at the University of Michigan Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering alumni dinner, held October 13 during the SNAME Maritime Convention (SMC) in Norfolk, Va.

“I am grateful to the University of Michigan, particularly the Department of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, for the exceptional education that has led to my rich and rewarding career,” said Beers. It is truly an honor to receive such a distinguished award from an organization that means so much to me.” \

“The University of Michigan has played an invaluable role in shaping me into the professional I am today, and for that, I am truly grateful,” said Wood. “It is a privilege to receive the 2024 Rosenblatt-Michigan Award for Excellence in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.”

