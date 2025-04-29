Moran Towing christens new tug at Port of Beaumont Written by Heather Ervin









Moran Towing Corporation, New Caanan, Conn., hosted a christening ceremony for its newest tugboat, the Mary Jane Moran, at the Port of Beaumont in Texas on April 5. The event brought together Moran employees, leadership, the local port community, and the namesake’s family for a celebration of maritime tradition and innovation.

The tug is named after Mary Jane Marchisotto, wife of Alan Marchisotto, a longtime Moran employee and a key member of the company’s senior leadership team. The vessel was christened by Malin Marchisotto, daughter of Alan and Mary Jane, in a ceremony that highlighted the company’s deep-rooted family values and long-standing industry heritage.

Delivered in 2024, the Mary Jane Moran was built by Master Boat Builders Inc. in Coden, Ala., and designed by Crowley Engineering Services. At 86 feet long with a 36-foot beam, the tug features two Caterpillar 3512E engines delivering a combined 5,100 horsepower. With a bollard pull of 67.55 tons and dual Kongsberg US 205 Z-drives, the vessel is equipped for high-performance towing and escort work.

Classed by the American Bureau of Shipping, the tug carries +A-1 Towing Service, +AMS, and Escort classifications, and is certified as a Low Emissions Vessel, aligning with Moran’s commitment to environmentally responsible operations.

The christening of the Mary Jane Moran marks another milestone in Moran’s continued investment in cutting-edge, sustainable maritime solutions.

About Moran Towing

Founded in 1860 as a tugboat company, Moran is one of the oldest continuously operating companies in the United States. Over more than 160 years, it has expanded its operations to include towing services, bulk marine transportation, LNG support, and environmental recovery work. The company’s longevity reflects its ability to adapt to changing economic, technological, and industry conditions, while maintaining long-standing relationships with employees and customers.