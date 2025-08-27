Master Boat Builders invests $7.8M in expansion of its shipbuilding operations Written by Nick Blenkey









The Mobile Chamber reports that Coden, Ala.-based Master Boat Builders, Inc. has announced that it has invested $7.8 million to modernize and expand its shipbuilding operations in Mobile County.

The expansion includes the construction of a new fabrication building, a floating dry dock to support new harbor tug contracts, workforce training initiatives and infrastructure improvements.

The expansion project creates 85 new jobs, adding to Master Boat’s skilled workforce of more than 300 workers and further contributes to Mobile County’s strength in shipbuilding and maritime services, says the Mobile Chamber.

“This investment is about more than just expanding our ability to build more high-quality vessels. It underscores our commitment to increasing American shipbuilding capacity and we’re doing it right here along America’s Gulf Coast in Mobile County,” said Garrett Rice, president of Master Boat Builders. “By modernizing our facilities and growing our skilled workforce, we’re positioning our team to deliver critical vessels that support U.S. commerce and industry, all while training the next generation of American shipbuilders.”

“Mobile’s maritime industry continues to thrive, and Master Boat’s investment underscores our region’s leadership in shipbuilding,” said Bradley Byrne, Mobile Chamber president and CEO. “By creating new jobs, retaining existing ones and investing in workforce development, this project is a powerful example of how our business community is growing alongside our thriving port and maritime economy.”

“Master Boat Builders is a 45-year-old, third generation, locally owned shipbuilder located in the Bayou. They have employed thousands of people over that span from local communities and currently employ over 300 people. If we can’t incentivize and support the growth of a business like Master, we shouldn’t be incentivizing anyone!” said District 3 Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt. “This expansion not only secures and creates jobs for local families, but it also reinforces the fact that Mobile County is a leaderin shipbuilding and maritime innovation and will be for years to come.”

This project also supports the region’s ongoing workforce development and training initiatives, reflecting the growing demand for skilled talent within the maritime and shipbuilding sectors.

“Master Boat’s expansion highlights the continued momentum of Alabama’s maritime industry and reinforces Mobile County’s position as a hub for shipbuilding and repair,” said Ellen McNair, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This investment not only creates quality jobs but also strengthens the region’s capacity to support a vital sector of our state’s economy.”

Work on the expansion began October of 2024 and is expected to be fully operational by October of this year.