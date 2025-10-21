HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Kisun promoted to chairman

Seoul, South Korea-based HD Hyundai announced that Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun has been promoted to chairman in its latest executive appointments.

Chung holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Yonsei University and an MBA from Stanford University in the United States. He began his career in 2009 in the finance team of the Corporate Planning Division at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries. Since then, he has served as head of management support at HD Hyundai, head of ship sales at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, and CEO of HD Hyundai Marine Solution. He currently serves as CEO of HD Hyundai, the holding company, as well as HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the intermediate holding company for the shipbuilding division. In this latest personnel announcement, Chung was also appointed co-CEO of HD Hyundai XiteSolution, where he will lead efforts to overcome the recent downturn in the construction equipment business and establish new growth drivers.

Chung spearheaded the establishment of HD Hyundai Marine Solution in 2016, developing it into one of the group’s core businesses with a market capitalization of KRW 11 trillion. In 2021, he led the acquisition of Doosan Infracore, nurturing the construction equipment business into another key growth pillar for the group. As executive vice chairman, he directly oversaw major strategic issues across the HD Hyundai Group. More recently, he has focused on securing the company’s future growth engines—including artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and eco-friendly core technologies—while strengthening cooperation with the United States, which has renewed its commitment to revitalizing the shipbuilding industry, by engaging with key U.S. figures.

An HD Hyundai official stated, “This appointment reflects our determination to pioneer a new era under strong leadership amid an increasingly competitive and diversified global business environment,” adding “By maintaining our leadership in the shipbuilding industry, HD Hyundai will contribute to the success of the Korea–U.S. Shipbuilding Cooperation Project, as well as to the growth of the Korean economy and the advancement of national interests.”