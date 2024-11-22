WinGD wins more orders for its ammonia-fueled X-DF-A engines

With a growing number of ammonia carriers being ordered, Swiss headquartered engine developer WinGD has secured further orders for its ammonia-fueled X-DF-A engine design in the growing ammonia carrier market. The engines, to be built at Yuchai Marine Power Co., will be delivered for a total of seven 25,000 cubic meter and 41,000 cubic meter LPG/ammonia carriers ordered by Tianjin Southwest Shipping at Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

The vessels will deploy 5- and 6-cylinder versions of the 52-bore X-DF-A engines and are scheduled to enter service from third quarter 2026.

“The demand for gas carriers is growing rapidly as the central role of ammonia in the hydrogen economy is becoming clear,” said WinGD director sales, Volkmar Galke. “WinGD has already reported multiple orders of its new X-DF-A engine in this segment, and these new orders – a result of our strong relationships in the Chinese shipping market – further the transition towards a sustainable shipping industry that can operate on the zero-carbon energy sources it carries.”

WinGD has been developing its X-DF-A ammonia technology since 2019, following a systematic approach that, it says, prioritizes safety and a deep understanding of the fuel’s combustion characteristics. The concept has been granted approvals in principle from several leading classification societies, giving ship operators the assurances they need to deploy them safely, with the first engines set to enter service in 2026.

WinGD has secured close to 30 orders to date for ammonia-fueled X-DF-A engines, with sizes ranging from 52-centimeter to 72-centimeter bore, for vessels including bulk carriers, gas carriers, container vessels and oil tankers.