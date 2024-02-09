VIDEO: Marine Jet Power talks trends with Marine Log

Back in December, Marine Log’s Alex Marcheschi sat down with Marine Jet Power’s (MJP) global director of sales, Robert Magnusson, at the International Workboat Show, to discuss current trends the company is seeing in the industry.

In this video, Magnusson addresses MJP‘s expectations in the U.S. maritime market, the types of vessels that can benefit most from waterjet propulsion, the paths MJP is pursuing to optimize fuel efficiency, and includes a special update on the suitability for electric and hybrid vessels.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, and owned by Verdane Capital, MJP has been redefining the waterjet market since 1987. MJP’s stainless steel, mixed-flow and aluminum, axial-flow waterjets are used in many diverse applications, from fast military craft and passenger vessels to luxury yachts and workboats worldwide.