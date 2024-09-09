Scania launches new marine engine

Scania has launched a new 13-liter marine engine for propulsion and auxiliary applications that it says is its most advanced marine engine yet, meeting high performance and reliability standards.

Designated the DI13 and unveiled at last week’s SMM trade fair in Hamburg, the new engine has a power range of 257-772 kW (350-1050 HP) and an auxiliary range of 301-553 kW: subject to duty ratings, emission standards and rated speed.

“This is our most advanced marine engine so far, contributing to a better operating economy and sustainability at sea,” says Fredrik Järild, head of sales power solutions at Scania. “We want to meet our customers’ needs and positively impact fuel efficiency and product performance for demanding conditions within all operations

With an improved fuel efficiency, the new engine offers an up to 8% improvement in fuel consumption compared to the current Scania generation at the same power output. That translates to a potential saving of up to 6.7 liters of diesel per engine hour at full load.

Scania says that it has increased maximum power and capability to perform with tough heavy loads but is also prepared for light or medium duty or hybrid use. It is suitable for a wide range of applications, including the possibility of downsizing from higher-size alternatives. The engine complies with current IMO Tier III emission standards and is compatible with biodiesel blends and HVO fuels.

The new engine is based on the Scania Super, which received top recognitions from international experts, including the “Green Truck” award in 2024 and “Diesel of the Year” in 2023. This, together with Scania’s long-term experience in the marine industry and close collaboration with various types of customers paved the way for a product dedicated to marine applications, prepared for times of transition in energy sources. “After the successful introduction of the new platform for trucks, buses and industrial applications, it is time to expand our offering to marine industries,” says Järild.