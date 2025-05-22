MAN Energy Solutions to lead new ammonia genset project Written by Nick Blenkey









So far, most of work on burning ammonia as a marine fuel has been on large engines, but a new Danish research project is focused further down the engine size scale. Called the NH3 Spark Future Flex project, it is part of a Danish State initiative, the EUDP (Energy Technology Development and Demonstration Program), and will be led by MAN Energy Solutions and aims to develop a pioneering, small-bore e dual-fuel, four-stroke ammonia genset capable of operating purely on ammonia without the need for a pilot fuel, a first for a commercial, industrial engine.

The project brings together a consortium led by MAN Energy Solutions’ Holeby, Denmark, site along with the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and Skovgaard Energy, a Danish renewable-energy player.

“This project has the potential to create a new niche for the well-proven oil-fueled engine where units can be quickly retrofitted or installed onboard new ships or in power plants. It aims to provide an attractive retrofit solution for existing engines with fuel-flexibility as a priority,” said Warley Thomsen, senior R&D specialist, MAN Energy Solutions. “The concept will be capable of operating purely on ammonia but also on conventional biofuel oils to accommodate shipowners and the environment, regardless of which future-fuels ultimately prevail.”

In the first of four project stages, ammonia testing on a single-cylinder MAN genset will take place at DTU Construct’s engine laboratory and is scheduled to commence during third quarter 2025. This will be followed by full-scale testing under powerplant conditions at Skovgaard Energy’s green-ammonia production facility.

Jarl Klüssmann, NH3 Spark Project Manager, said: “We support the energy transition and are always happy to work with like-minded industry partners. This project brings together a unique constellation of collaborators with different competencies and I am confident we will deliver practicable results that the market will be able to capitalise upon.”

For the purposes of the project, MAN Energy Solutions will take an innovative approach to the dual-fuel concept by developing a small-bore engine where simplicity, price and retrofit suitability are paramount, and which are particularly relevant for the more than 20,000 MAN genset engines currently in operation that were designed at the Holeby location. The concept’s suitability for use with other, low-emission fuels will also be evaluated during the project, hence the “FutureFlex” modifier.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, DFDS and tanker owner Hafnia have all declared support for the project and will contribute input. A classification society will also join the project at a later stage.