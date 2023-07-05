Leadership change at WinGD

Dominik Schneiter has been named acting CEO of Winterthur, Switzerland, headquartered engine designer WinGD, effective July 1. This follows the decision of Klaus Heim to step down from the role, effective July 1, after five years in the position.

Schneiter brings over three decades of industry experience to the role and has served as the CSSC Group member company’s VP of research and development for the last seven years.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading WinGD as we navigate the evolving landscape of the shipping industry,” said Schneiter. “Building upon our strong foundation, we will continue to drive innovation, advance sustainable solutions, and provide exceptional value to our customers and partners.”

The process of formally handing over the CEO role to Schneiter has commenced. WinGD says its board of directors and executive management team are “working towards a seamless transition to continue to accelerate their technology innovation roadmap in close collaboration with customers, partners and colleagues.”

“Serving as the CEO of WinGD for the past five years has been an incredible privilege and a journey filled with remarkable achievements,” said Heim. “Throughout this time, I have had the pleasure of working alongside our exceptional colleagues, customers, partners and shareholders. However, I believe it is the right time for me and for WinGD to make this transition and to contribute my knowledge and experience in a different capacity elsewhere.”