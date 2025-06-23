New Serodino-built workboat features Mitsubishi S6R engines

Jack Tanner Towing Company, Havana, Ill., has added the newly constructed 1,368 hp. Super Tiger workboat, M/V Miss Hazel, to its fleet. Built by Serodino Inc. in Chattanooga, Tenn., the vessel is powered by twin Mitsubishi S6R engines, each delivering 684 hp. at 1800 RPM. The Miss Hazel will operate primarily around Havana, supporting the company’s regional towing operations.

The propulsion system includes Twin-Disc MG-5222 gears from Great Lakes Power, 5-inch sleeved shafts, and 52-inch Rice Propulsion four-blade propellers—delivering reliable thrust, maneuverability, and minimal vibration.

A Mitsubishi S6R engine. (Credit: Laborde)

“Supporting Serodino Inc. and Jack Tanner Towing Company on the Miss Hazel has been a meaningful project for our team,” said Brian Laborde, president and CEO of Laborde Products. “We’re grateful for the opportunity and proud to play a role in keeping their operations running strong.”

Evan Houghton, owner of Jack Tanner Towing Company, reflected on the experience, saying, “Working with Laborde Products throughout the process made things easy. We got the engines we trusted and the support to go with them. We always knew we wanted Mitsubishi engines in our vessel, and Serodino Inc. and I are proud that the Miss Hazel is the first of many in our fleet powered by Laborde’s Mitsubishi engines.”

According to Laborde, the Miss Hazel workboat strengthens Jack Tanner Towing Company’s fleet and reflects the company’s investment in high-performance, dependable vessels. The addition reinforces a focus on operational consistency and trusted equipment across the inland waterways.

About Serodino Workboats

Serodino Inc. is a privately held corporation, which, with its related companies covers all aspects of the inland marine field. Established in 1933, the corporation has served the marine and construction industries for over half a century.

Serodino workboat vessels are designed and built for the rugged and demanding service they enter. The shipyard’s construction superintendents are meticulous craftsmen who take pride in the finished product.