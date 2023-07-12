First MAN B&W Otto-cycle engine completes gas trials

MAN Energy Solutions reports that its first ME-GA Otto-cycle engine has completed gas trials in an LNG carrier built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for Norwegian shipping company, Knutsen OAS Shipping.

“This successful gas trial is a very important milestone in the development of the ME-GA engine,” said Bjarne Foldager, head of two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions. “We developed this engine for easy application to most contemporary LNG carrier designs and, indeed, all ME-GA orders to date have been exclusively for this segment.”

Built by HHI-EMD, the Knutsen ME-GA engine is equipped with exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) which reduces methane-slip emissions compared to first-generation, Otto-cycle engines without EGR.

“We have had more than 260 orders for the ME-GA since its launch in May 2021 and our orderbook contains ME-GA engine orders for ship deliveries stretching all the way into 2027,” said Brian Østergaard Sørensen, vice president and head of R&D, two-stroke business at MAN Energy Solutions. “EGR as standard enables the ME-GA to significantly reduce emissions, while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency and operation in both gas and fuel-oil operation.”

“It’s been very pleasing to follow the steady progress of the ME-GA engine ever since we began its development back in 2018,” said Thomas S. Hansen, head of promotion and customer support at MAN Energy Solutions. “Following its Factory Acceptance Test, Type Approval Test and first shipyard delivery, this completion of sea- and gas-trials marks another significant step in its timeline as it approaches its commercial debut.”

LOW CAPEX SOLUTION FOR LNG CARRIERS

The MAN B&W ME-GA engine delivers a low CAPEX solution aimed at LNG carriers that are able to use ‘boil-off’ gas as a source of fuel.

Based on the well-proven MAN B&W dual-fuel design with minimal installation requirements, the MAN B&W ME-GA uses an efficient ignition concept and unique gas-admission system designed to deliver safe and reliable operation.

Other features of the ME-GA are minimal operational costs, simple supply and purging concepts, and low maintenance costs for its fuel-gas supply system. It joins the well-established ME-GI Diesel-cycle engine in MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke-engine portfolio, which now offers both low- and high-pressure, dual-fuel solutions for operation on LNG.