Baudouin’s 12M55: Built to power the future of heavy-duty marine operations

SPONSORED CONTENT: As tugboat operators seek more powerful, efficient, and serviceable engines to meet the demands of modern maritime operations, Baudouin answers the call with the 12M55 — its most powerful commercial marine propulsion engine to date.

Purpose-Built for Tugboats and Workboats

The 12M55 is designed for relentless performance in the most demanding sea conditions. Delivering up to 2,536 kW (3,450 hp) at 1,800 rpm, this 65.6-liter V12 engine provides the torque, responsiveness, and reliability required for towing, pushing, dynamic positioning, and long-haul duty cycles.

With a long-stroke configuration and high torque output at low rpm, the 12M55 is ideal for vessels that must deliver power instantly and maintain it under stress — such as harbor tugs, deep-sea trawlers, dredgers, and offshore support vessels.

Designed for Maximum Uptime and Serviceability

Baudouin’s marine heritage is evident in the thoughtful engineering behind the 12M55. Key design features include:

Individual cylinder heads and inspection doors , allowing rapid access for maintenance, even in tight engine room spaces

and , allowing rapid access for maintenance, even in tight engine room spaces A modular layout simplifying overhauls and minimizing downtime

simplifying overhauls and minimizing downtime Advanced common rail electronic fuel injection for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions

for fuel efficiency and reduced emissions High-efficiency turbocharging and a robust two-stage cooling system for optimal engine temperature control and durability

The engine is fully compliant with IMO Tier II regulations, and is built to evolve with future emissions requirements.

Marine-Proven Reliability, Global Support

Backed by Baudouin’s century-long reputation in marine engineering, the 12M55 is supported by a global network of technicians and spare parts. The company stocks over 30,000 genuine parts, available for worldwide shipping within 24 hours, and offers personalized service to shipyards and operators across every continent.

When uptime and dependability are critical, choosing an engine partner with global reach and marine-dedicated expertise becomes a strategic decision — one that Baudouin delivers on.