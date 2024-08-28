12 new Eastern Pacific 18,000 TEU containerships will have ME-GI main engines Written by Nick Blenkey









China’s New Times Shipbuilding has ordered twelve MAN Energy Solutions 8G95ME-GI (-Gas Injection) Mk10.5 main engines. They will power twelve LNG-fueled 18,000 TEU containerships on order for Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS).

“This new, sizable order reflects the great momentum the ME-GI engine has experienced during the building boom that the very large container vessel segment is currently experiencing,” said Bjarne Foldager, country manager, Denmark, at MAN Energy Solutions. “EPS is an old acquaintance of MAN Energy Solutions with whom we have built an excellent relationship over the years. This is just the latest in a series of mutual, recent ME-GI projects and we thank them for placing their trust in us again.”

“The ME-GI’s mature technology brings a number of advantages to the table, not least its guaranteed, extremely low levels of methane slip that make it the most future-proof methane engine on the market,” said Thomas S. Hansen, head of two-stroke sales and promotion at MAN Energy Solutions. “It also has the highest fuel efficiency in its class, which explains why the G95ME-GI Mk10.5 has been specified for more than 60 very large container vessel newbuilds in just the past two months. The ME-GI is furthermore capable of operating on bio-methane and synthetic natural gas that render it net-zero and provide a viable decarbonization pathway for shipowners.”

MAN Energy Solutions says tha the ME-GI (-Gas Injection) engine has set a new industrial standard for two-stroke propulsion engines aboard – among others – RO/RO vessels, PCTCs, container vessels, bulk carriers, tankers and LNG carriers. The ME-GI engine provides ship owners, charterers and operators with a solution using highly efficient two-stroke technology but without the prominent methane-slip emissions characteristic of some competing engines.

The company notes that the Diesel principle not only provides the ME-GI engine with high operational stability and efficiency, but also ensures 100% reliable operation during load changes on gas with just normal additions of pilot-oil amounts. Furthermore, the ME-GI operational principles features a seamless change-over between gas and diesel operation. The ME-GI engine is the most environmentally-friendly technology available within the LNG-fueled, two-stroke engine segment.

MAN Energy Solutions has also developed an ME-LGI (-Liquid Gas Injection) dual-fuel engine that expands the company’s dual-fuel portfolio, enabling the use of sustainable fuels such as green methanol.