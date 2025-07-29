Bollinger teams with Seaspan and two Finnish partners for USCG Arctic Security Cutter Written by Nick Blenkey









Bollinger Shipyards, Canada’s Seaspan Shipyards and Finland’s Rauma Marine Constructions (Rauma Shipyard) and Aker Arctic (Aker) have formed a strategic partnership to deliver the lowest-risk, fastest delivery solution of best-in-class Arctic Security Cutters (ASC) to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The companies say the strategic partnership represents a deliberate effort to strengthen the U.S. industrial base, expand America’s shipbuilding capacity, and equip American workers with the skills to lead in a new era of strategic competition through the transfer of knowledge, technology, and design expertise needed to build the next generation of icebreakers in the United States.

Together, the four companies bring considerable icebreaker shipbuilding experience to the table. Bollinger, the largest privately-owned shipbuilder in the United States, is currently building the first heavy icebreaker in the United States in 50 years and has built and delivered nearly 200 high- performance vessels to the U.S. Coast Guard in a 40-year period. Rauma is Finland’s legendary ice- class shipyard. Seaspan Shipyards is the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. based Washington Companies and the leading icebreaker design and build shipyard currently delivering on the largest order book of ice capable vessels in the world. Aker Arctic, is a respected authority in icebreaking technology and design, having developed the majority of icebreaker designs currently in operation today.

Fastest path to delivery

The strategic partnership leverages the trilateral ICE Pact framework between the United States, Canada and Finland to answer President Trump’s call to rapidly grow a modernized U.S. icebreaking fleet, with delivery of the first vessel within 36 months of award, and ensures the ASC program is anchored in American shipbuilding and transitions quickly to full U.S. production, consistent with President Trump’s “America First” priority.

“In line with President Trump’s directive to grow and modernize America’s icebreaking fleet, Bollinger is proud to lead this partnership with a focus on speed, quality, certainty and results,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “Speculative designs can derail programs, delay delivery and devastate shipyards. The Seaspan-Aker MPI design is the most mature, construction-ready design available, and we’re bringing proven capability, hard-earned lessons, and unmatched U.S. capacity to get it built. With Bollinger’s access to more than 4,000 skilled workers and over 30 facilities across the country, no one is better positioned to move fast and deliver the Arctic Security Cutter. “

Finnish industrial strength for Arctic operations

“This strategic collaboration presents a unique opportunity to apply our proven capabilities in support of the U.S. Coast Guard’s Arctic mission,” said Mika Nieminen, president and CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions. “We are fully prepared to begin construction immediately, leveraging a mature design and deep experience in building technically complex vessels for operation in severe winter conditions. With a fully operational production line and world-class facilities, we bring reliability and results—not projections. Beyond construction, Rauma provides added value through crew training, bridge simulator programs, and ice trials to support successful commissioning and elevate the technological and operational capabilities. Together with our partners, we offer a clear and executable path to strengthening America’s presence in the Arctic.”

Purpose-built design. mission-ready capability.

The four companies say that the Seaspan-Aker multi purpose icebreaker (MPI) design is the optimal design to meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements as it exceeds all ASC requirements and supports all eleven statutory missions. With the ability to break four feet of ice, travel 12,000 nautical miles, and operate for over 60 days, the design is purpose-built to support the evolving mission needs of the U.S. Coast Guard in the harshest conditions. Additionally, its shared multi-mission design with the Canadian Coast Guard fleet will create the largest class of icebreaking capability in the world, optimizing interoperability and maintenance support.

Image: Seaspan Shipyards

“We are proud to collaborate with Bollinger, Rauma and Aker Arctic to share our expertise in icebreaker design and engineering with the United States — a historically and close partner with Canada in securing the Arctic,” said John McCarthy, CEO of Seaspan Shipyards. “Together, we’ve assembled the world’s foremost experts in icebreaking construction to deliver a low-risk, mission- ready solution that fully meets the U.S. Coast Guard’s requirements. Together, through the ICE Pact, we’re strengthening Arctic security and advancing the long-term capabilities of our nations’ shipbuilding industries.”

Notably, say the companies, all other proposed designs will require significant investment and corresponding ramp-up time creating a large risk for schedule, cost and delivery delay.

“We are proud to be part of this collaboration in the development of the USCG’s Arctic Security Cutter icebreakers,” said Mika Hovilainen, CEO Aker Arctic Technology Inc. “This partnership highlights our commitment to advancing maritime security and innovation in the Arctic region. The vessel we are offering has been developed for the Canadian Coast Guard and includes specialized capabilities that are essential for fulfilling the Coast Guard’s missions. Together, we will leverage our expertise to build state-of-the-art icebreakers that meet the highest standards of mission capability and reliability.”