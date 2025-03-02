Bollinger Mississippi hosts two key Navy officials

Bollinger Mississippi Shipbuilding last week hosted Dr. Brett Seidle, acting Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research Development and Acquisition (ASN RDA), and Rear Adm. Tom Anderson, Program Executive Officer Ships, at its facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The visit underscored the critical role of American shipbuilding in enhancing our nation’s defense capabilities and bolstering the U.S. economy.

Bollinger Mississippi currently builds the T-AGS and APL programs for the U.S. Navy, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

“Bollinger Shipyards was honored to welcome Dr. Seidle and Rear Admiral Anderson to Pascagoula,” said Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards. “We take great pride in our contribution to America’s maritime industrial base and remain dedicated to maintaining our legacy of quality, durability, and innovation in shipbuilding. This visit provided a unique opportunity to demonstrate our skilled American workforce, capabilities and ongoing commitment to fulfilling the critical needs of our national defense.”

During their visit, Dr. Seidle and Adm. Anderson toured the facility, engaged with Bollinger’s skilled workforce, and were briefed by Bollinger leadership on current and future projects.

This was Dr. Seidle’s first visit to Bollinger Mississippi. The visit was part of a tour of Gulf Coast shipyards.