Bergan Connect: Keeping users ahead of the curve

Sponsored Content: For nearly fifty years, Bergan Marine System has been the premium supplier for reliable tank level equipment. Our lines of tank sensors, alarms, portable devices, software, control panels, and other essential tools help operators protect life, property, and the environment while remaining compliant with federal regulations. Our commitment to integrating the latest technology provides our customers with peace of mind as they transport their cargo, knowing they are equipped with the most reliable solutions.

Over the past five decades, the marine industry has undergone many changes. Not only have we embraced the change; it’s been our biggest driving force. We evolve our products to meet the needs of modern vessels. We incorporate cutting-edge technology, design custom systems, and develop equipment that offers comprehensive solutions tailored to each vessel’s unique requirements.

As industries transition to digital platforms, embrace new technologies, and stay competitive and efficient in a connected world, Bergan Marine Systems is now providing a modern solution for the marine industry. Bergan Connect is our cloud-based data platform, and our comprehensive solution for increasing connectivity and efficiency within your vessel and operations.

Bergan Connect brings together data from multiple sources into a single, user-friendly system. The platform seamlessly integrates data from any existing hardware system, even if it was made by one of Bergan’s competitors.



And information is only the beginning. Through partnerships with leading maritime software companies, you have cutting edge analytic and information processing tools at your fingertips. Review performance data and create actionable insights that allow you to make data backed decisions with confidence. Additionally, we have implemented robust cybersecurity features to ensure your data is stored and transmitted securely.



Bergan Connect is currently integrated with third-party software systems to help streamline operations. Join the hundreds of users using our systems integrated with Helm CONNECT, Cargo Max and HECSALV by Herbert-ABS Software Solutions, Marine Insights by ioCurrents and Smart Fleet Management by Spinergie to gain an enhanced understanding of your vessel. We can also provide data through our Bergan Connect API so you can extract your data and use it however you wish.



And at Bergan, our service goes beyond the sale. Our team of experienced service technicians are here to help. We offer a variety of aftermarket services, including remote support, installation and commissioning, preventative maintenance plans and more. We also offer customer training, so crews are familiar with operating specialized equipment.



From one vessel to a whole fleet, Bergan Connect is the solution for any size. To learn more, visit berganconnect.com, or contact us at info@berganmarinesystems.com

Bergan Marine Systems – Trusted Worldwide Since 1975!