Baudouin: Genuine marine engines made for world-class vessels

Sponsored Content: For over a century, Baudouin has been powering the global maritime industry with engines built on reliability, endurance, and innovation. Founded in 1918 in France, the company has become a trusted partner for shipyards and operators worldwide, providing propulsion and auxiliary solutions designed to perform in the most demanding environments.



Compact, Reliable, and Future-Proof



Baudouin’s marine engines are engineered to combine robust performance with environmental responsibility. Thanks to technologies such as Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), they comply with the latest IMO standards while maintaining exceptional power density and efficiency. Whether installed on tugs, pushboats, or trawlers, operators benefit from engines that are compact, fuel-efficient, and easy to maintain.

The M33.3 Range: A New Era of Power



Designed specifically for commercial fleets, the M33.3 engine family delivers the strength and durability that intensive operations demand.



• The 6M33.3 offers up to 750 kW and outstanding low-speed torque, ideal for towing and maneuvering.



• The flagship 16M33.3, with 16 cylinders and a displacement of 52 litres, is fully HVO-compatible and soon IMO III-certified, making it the perfect choice for operators balancing raw power with greener operations.



With high torque, efficiency, and proven Baudouin reliability, the M33.3 is already setting a new standard for workboats and shipyard operations.

Pushing the Limits: The 12M55



At the top of the range, Baudouin’s 12M55 is the company’s most powerful commercial marine engine to date. Delivering up to 2,536 kW (3,450 hp) at 1800 rpm, it is purpose-built for heavy-duty applications such as sea-going tugs, deep-sea trawlers, dredgers, and ferries. Its modular design and advanced fuel systems ensure ease of maintenance, optimal fuel consumption, and long-term operational readiness.



A Global Network, Genuine Support



Beyond technology, Baudouin ensures operators can rely on a worldwide service network and over 30,000 genuine spare parts available for immediate shipment. This guarantees minimized downtime, extended engine life, and the lowest possible total cost of ownership (TCO).



Powering the Future of Marine Operations



From compact workboat solutions to the sheer force of the 12M55, Baudouin engines are built to power, built to last, and built to meet the future of the maritime industry head-on. With a legacy of trust and a commitment to innovation, Baudouin continues to drive performance where it matters most: at sea.