Austal Australia adds two more Evolved Cape patrol boats to its order book Written by Nick Blenkey









Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) reports that Austal Australia has been awarded a contract extension for the construction of two additional Evolved Cape-class patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy.

The AUD $157 million (about US$ 103 million) contract follows the procurement announcement made by the Commonwealth of Australia (CoA) on November 23, 2023 and brings the total number of Evolved Cape-class patrol boats being delivered to the Royal Australian Navy, under the SEA1445-1 Project, to ten.

“These additional Evolved Capes, designed and constructed by Austal in Henderson, Western Australia, are helping us to retain and build our sovereign, naval shipbuilding workforce and continue to engage supply chain partners from across Australia,”said Austal Limited CEO Paddy Gregg . “The Evolved Capes are also enhancing the Navy’s operations throughout Northern Australia, adding greater capability for maritime surveillance and border patrols, as part of the ongoing Operation Sovereign Borders mission.”

The SEA1445-1 project, initially constructing six 58-meter aluminum monohull patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy from May 2020, was extended by two vessels in April 2022. The first five Evolved Cape-class patrol boats were delivered within an eighteen-month period, from March 2022. Following the sixth and most recent delivery, Cape Pillar, in October 2023, there are two Evolved Capes currently under construction.

The Evolved Cape-class patrol boats feature larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s capabilities. The patrol boats are used for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security..

In-service support for the Cape, Evolved Cape and Guardian-class patrol boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Island nations is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centers located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 22 steel-hulled Guardian-class patrol boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 18 vessels since 2018.