AUKUS: HII makes two key appointments in Australia

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) reports that its Mission Technologies division has appointed Tim Brown as vice president of operations and Terry Nichols as the managing director for two HII business areas in Australia that working to advance the goals of the Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral partnership on behalf of HII.

Brown and Nichols will work from HII’s Canberra office, and both will report directly to Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Nuclear and Environmental Services business group and the leader of HII’s Australia operations.

Brown, as vice president of operations for HII Nuclear Australia Pty Ltd., will lead HII’s efforts in support of AUKUS for Pillar 1, which focuses on enabling Australia to acquire, support, and maintain a nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarine fleet and the necessary ancillary infrastructure, workforce development, and supplier uplift activities.

Nichols, as the managing director for HII Australia Pty Ltd., will be responsible for leveraging HII’s extensive expertise in advanced cyber and electronic warfare, artificial intelligence, autonomy and undersea capabilities, C5ISR operations, and nuclear shipbuilding expertise in support of AUKUS Pillar 2.

“Today marks a significant milestone to support and guide AUKUS efforts in Australia on behalf of HII,” Lempke said. “Their leadership will be crucial as we strengthen alliances, enhance capabilities, and drive innovation in partnership with the Australian Defence Force customers to make both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 of AUKUS a success. Together, we are set to forge a future that supports global security and technological advancement.”

Brown, a native of Brisbane, Australia and a 33-year veteran of the Royal Australian Navy (RAN), has extensive knowledge and experience of Australia’s submarine program and defense and industry strategy. He is a mechanical engineer who primarily served as a submarine officer and commanded both a Collins-class submarine and an ANZAC-class frigate. As Australia’s director general submarines, he played an early and instrumental role in the AUKUS security partnership. Brown brings significant insight and leadership experience to drive the transformation and uplift of Australian industry to support the operation of nuclear-powered submarines.

Also a native of Brisbane, Nichols served 20 years in the Australian Army and brings more than 35 years of defense and industry experience across management and executive management roles. With direct board experience in the defense area, he has an extensive executive leadership background from prime contractors, including Boeing Defence Australia, Rheinmetall, and UGL.