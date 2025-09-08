$8M available to support U.S. shipbuilder training … with international help

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has announced the availability of up to $8 million in shipbuilder training funding for a project will connect U.S. technical education centers and community colleges with similar training programs in several allied countries – including the Republic of Korea and Japan.

Building upon President Trump’s Executive Order, “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” the initiative seeks to revitalize and rebuild the U.S. maritime industry and workforce.

“Working closely with our allies will advance the Department of Labor’s mission to create effective shipbuilding apprenticeship programs right here in the United States,” said Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer. “We are committed to helping President Trump restore maritime dominance by preparing American workers for success, which will lead to more mortgage-paying jobs and enhance national security.”

Administered by the department’s Bureau of International Labor Affairs, the grant funding aims to advance the next generation of American shipbuilders through hands-on, cutting-edge shipbuilder training programs developed in conjunction with international partners. The funding will also establish a specialized, internationally recognized trade curricula that will enable more advanced training in the U.S.

Qualifying U.S. workers may include veterans and people with disabilities. Priority trades for the project include boilermakers, industrial electricians, steel workers, steamfitters, shipwrights, and welders. Eligible applicants include any commercial, international, educational, or non-profit organizations, including any faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, or public international organizations.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.