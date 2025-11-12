Podcast: Why the OSPAR scrubber ban could backfire

Marine Log’s latest Listen Up! podcast examines the potential fallout from the Oslo-Paris Convention’s (OSPAR) recent decision to restrict the use of exhaust gas cleaning systems—commonly known as scrubbers—in the North Atlantic and inland waters of its member states.

In the episode, Marine Log Editor in Chief Heather Ervin speaks with Andreas Chrysostomou, executive director of the Clean Shipping Alliance (CSA), and Capt. Mike Kaczmarek, CSA chairman. The discussion centers on concerns that the move could have unintended consequences for ship operators and for the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner technologies.

Chrysostomou, who has publicly described the decision as “incredibly dangerous,” joins the conversation to outline why the Clean Shipping Alliance believes the restrictions are problematic—particularly given that most OSPAR parties did not conduct risk assessments prior to implementation. The episode explores what this could mean for vessel operations, investment in transitional technologies, and regulatory consistency across the region.

Listeners can also hear from Kaczmarek, who provides additional perspective on how regulatory actions like this may influence compliance strategies and future environmental initiatives.

The full episode, “Why the OSPAR Scrubber Ban Could Backfire,” is available now on Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, streaming on Spotify and SoundCloud.