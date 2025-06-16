Podcast: Regal Rexnord powers through marine industry shifts

In this episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! Podcast, we talk to Bob Lennon, industry manager and expert with Regal Rexnord, for which this podcast is proudly sponsored by. Regal Rexnord, a trusted leader in marine power transmission solutions, specializes in innovative powertrain systems for above and below deck applications and delivers comprehensive solutions, supplying every component from the fly wheel to propeller.

We explore how evolving marine propulsion—from hybrid systems to electric ferries—is shaping coupling and drivetrain solutions. Bob discusses how the company is meeting these demands with advanced engineering and digital tools like Industrial Internet of Things and data-driven monitoring to support the future of efficient ship design.

ABOUT REGAL REXNORD

Regal Rexnord is a leading provider of power transmission solutions for marine applications. Its comprehensive range of innovative products includes clutches, brakes, couplings, locking devices, shafts, and controls from some of the most respected brands in the industry. Its world-class solutions-based engineering and innovative excellence enables the company to provide reliable and high-quality products for the most challenging propulsion and above deck applications.

ABOUT CENTA

The globally operating Regal Rexnord Corporation with 29,000 employees can look back on more than 125 successful years. With numerous successful brands in the field of drive technology, we guarantee our customers around the world reliable solutions that provide unsurpassed performance characteristics across the entire industrial drive train. In addition to the industry’s most comprehensive range of electromechanical components, we create integrated solutions of hardware, software and humanware optimized for reliability, performance and efficiency.

The international CENTA Group has been solving complex drive and torsional vibration problems since 1970. Thanks to its many innovations, the company is now the world’s leading supplier of flexible couplings and drive shafts for rail, marine and power generation.

The flexible couplings and drive shafts have already been used many millions of times in the power range from 10 Nm to a mighty 20 million Nm. Decades of experience and close cooperation with well-known engine manufacturers have contributed significantly to this success.