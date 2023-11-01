Podcast: Trends in ship design via 3D modeling

Podcast: Trends in ship design via 3D modelingWritten by Heather Ervin
In this episode of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we’re talking to NAPA’s Mikko Forss on the growing use of 3D models in ship design and how this supports greater collaboration between everyone involved in that process.
We’ll also discuss how technological advances in ship design are enabling greater flexibility to innovate and incorporate new technology and wind propulsion in new designs.
