Podcast: Tototheo on rethinking maritime digitalization

In the latest episode of Listen Up!, Marine Log’s official podcast, we take a closer look at digital transformation in the maritime sector—beyond the buzzwords. Host Heather Ervin is joined by Vlassis Papapanagiotis, chief commercial officer at Tototheo Global, a Cyprus-based maritime connectivity and technology provider, to explore how the industry can separate true innovation from hype.

While many maritime companies are eager to “jump on the digital bandwagon,” Papapanagiotis, emphasizes the need to correct its course. He discusses how adopting technology too quickly—or without a clear strategy—can create more challenges than solutions. From evaluating which innovations truly add value, to aligning digital tools with long-term business goals, the conversation offers a grounded perspective on navigating the digital shift.

The episode also touches on over-hyped technologies and provides insights into how maritime companies can integrate new systems without disrupting core operations.

Listen to Correcting the Course of the Digital Bandwagon on Listen Up! on Spotify or SoundCloud.

About Tototheo Global

Tototheo Global is a Cyprus-based maritime technology and connectivity provider focused on helping the industry navigate the challenges of digital transformation. The company works to bridge technological gaps and support sustainable growth by integrating advanced communication solutions and innovative technologies. With an emphasis on progress, security, and sustainability, Tototheo Global aims to enable a more connected and resilient maritime sector.