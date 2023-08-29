PODCAST: Getting operators to zero emissions

PODCAST: Getting operators to zero emissionsWritten by Marine Log Staff
In this edition of Marine Log’s Listen Up! podcast, we talk to George Lewis, senior manager-commercial and fast craft product line-North America, and Keith Stanely, senior manager, pleasure craft product line-North America—both of ZF Marine—on some important topics related to the emerging technologies coming online next year and beyond that will help operators move towards zero emissions.
You can also access this podcast on SoundCloud